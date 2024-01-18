Latto & Nicki Minaj Shade Rumors Continue With Former's New Snippet

Another day, another chapter in the Nicki Minaj and Latto beef saga, one that keeps on giving despite both femcee's efforts to reach across the aisle to other female artists. Moreover, this time around, it stems from the latter's bar about "auntie hatin', she burnt" on a new snippet of an upcoming collab with Anycia. Of course, this is just fan speculation, as there's no shortage of alleged shots between these two and this is just as vague as the last couple of examples die-hards theorized. Still, it inspired as much debate as ever on social media, and continues the sad trend of always putting female rappers in a battlefield in ways that we don't often do with male MCs.

Regardless, what's done is done, and this feud was actually pretty direct at one point, originating over discrepancies in categorizations for award nominations that involved personal criticism from one to the other. As such, we can't really blame fans for looking for these connections between Latto and Nicki Minaj, and they've even roped in plenty of other artists. For example, people think that Ice Spice has a feud with the 777 hitmaker, although that's even more speculative and rumored than the battle with the Barbz. Whether there's any weight behind this or not, another typical and unfortunate thing about these matchups is that, when fans pick a side, it's hard for artists not to beef because of how much their supporters are feeding the narrative, and that goes for any artist in these situations.

Nicki Minaj Might've Caught A Stray In New Snippet: Listen

However, many fans rightfully want folks to focus on the music instead, and to give Anycia her flowers for this snippet. In fact, she came through on Twitter to praise the "Grinch Freestyle" lyricist and her sister for the great times. "latto is such an amazing girl," she wrote. "so sweet & down to earth. humble, selfless & very welcoming. love her down. prolly my favorite person i’ve met. brooke too. best pair of sisters. REAL girl girls!!!!" The song sounds great from what we've heard, so we look forward to hearing what else Anycia brings to the table.

Anycia Praises Latto

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole debacle? How do you think these artists will look back on this spat?

