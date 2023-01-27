When you’ve reached a certain level of success, you can ask for ridiculous things, like Snoop Dogg seems to do. The Rap mogul has been involved in various aspects of the entertainment industry for decades. He’s moved from being perceived as a frightening gangster rapper to making baked goods with Martha Stewart.

Snoop recently had a full circle moment with Jimmy Kimmel during his appearance on the comedian’s late-night talk show this week. Twenty years ago, Snoop sat down for an interview on Kimmel’s very first episode, and the host spoke about the ridiculous requests the rapper made at the time.

Apparently, back in 2003, Snoop demanded chicken wings—and they had to be from Hot Wings Cafe or Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. He also requested fruit punch, Moët & Chandon champagne, Country Time lemonade, and the Donald Duck brand of orange juice.

Things have evolved over the last two decades. These days, Snoop requires specific, small bags of Doritos, Minute Maid fruit punch, Honey BBQ Fritos, and cranberry juice.

“You know you’re here for an hour, right?” Kimmel joked.

Snoop Dogg at the LA3C Stage during the LA3C festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The rapper was able to laugh at it all.

“You got to look at it like this, Jimmy,” he said. “Every opportunity to do a television show is like a shopping spree, I get a chance to get some free groceries.”

What would you request if you had the chance? Check out Snoop Dogg revisiting old memories with Jimmy Kimmel above.