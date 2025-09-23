NBA YoungBoy is currently on his "MASA Tour" which has proven to be an undeniable success so far. Overall, he has performed in front of numerous sellout crowds. Meanwhile, the crowds at these shows have been extremely enthusiastic about the music. The clips have been going viral on social media, and quite frankly, it just looks like an amazing time.

This Wednesday, YoungBoy was set to perform in Chicago at the infamous United Center. Unfortunately, this has led to numerous safety concerns. This was going to be YB's first time performing in the city since the death of King Von. With security concerns mounting, a clear bag policy was implemented. Clear bags are something we see at numerous music festivals like Rolling Loud. It is a way for security to make sure fans aren't carrying weapons or any obscene objects.

However, despite these added security measures, some bad news was bestowed upon Chicago rap fans on Monday evening. According Alex Junnier, YoungBoy's manager, the United Center put a stop to the show. Simply put, the concert has been canceled.

NBA YoungBoy United Center

The United Center has yet to put out a statement regarding the cancelation, although it seems as though the security concerns are the final reason. When Junnier says "United Center bitched out," it becomes crystal clear what the overall implication is.

Luckily, this is not the end of the road for NBA YoungBoy fans. On Thursday, the artist will be in Columbus, Ohio, before heading to Brooklyn and Boston over the weekend. This tour will go all the way until November, with the final show taking place in Seattle, Washington.