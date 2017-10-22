throwing
- MusicCardi B Doesn't Feel Sorry For "Fan" She Hit With MicrophoneAccording to Cardi, the drink-thrower knew what she was doing.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLatto Warns Fans Not To Throw Objects On StageLatto didn't mince words with a fan about throwing things on stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- AnticsTrippie Redd Ducks Flying Projectile With Catlike AgilityDuring a recent concert, Trippie Redd was forced to apply the "bullet time" cheat code and duck a piece of flying debris. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Threatens To "Beat The F*ck Out" Of Fans For Throwing Things On StageYoungBoy Never Broke Again was tired of people throwing things on stage.By Alex Zidel
- SportsQuavo Throws A Perfect Curveball & We're Convinced He Can Do EverythingQuavo is a man of so many talents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Threatens Concertgoers With Gunfire For Throwing Things On StageLil Wayne is still not a fan of people throwing things on stage.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAaron Rodgers Could Be Back Throwing By December: ReportAaron Rodgers could return sooner than most had anticipated.By Matt F