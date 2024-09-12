“Complex” Raises Eyebrows With List Of Top 20 Rappers In Their 20s

BYCaroline Fisher257 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
"Complex" has unveiled another controversial list.

Today, Complex unveiled yet another list, which has managed to spark yet another debate. The list in question is their ranking of the 20 best rappers right now who are in their 20s. Of course, lists like this one are bound to get readers to weigh in with their own personal takes. This list in particular, however, has earned the outlet a great deal of backlash.

Topping the list is Playboi Carti, whose reception tends to be mixed. While some commenters think this choice makes sense considering his influence and fanbase, others think he's ranked far too high. Next up is Doja Cat, whose position doesn't appear to be too widely protested. No. 3 is one of the most controversial choices yet, however, as the outlet went with Central Cee.

Read More: Reginae Carter Stirs The Pot Further Amid Lil Wayne-Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Debate

Complex Calls Playboi Carti The Best Rapper In Their 20s

From there, it goes Megan Thee Stallion, Yeat, Latto, GloRilla, Lil Yachty, and so on. Needless to say, commenters are sounding off about the list in NFR Podcast's replies, making it clear that they're not rocking with it. "#1 being carti makes sense considering he’s running the game rn while barely dropping rest of this list is insane to say the least lmao," one X user writes. "Throw the whole damn list away," another says. This is far from the first time Complex has received backlash for one of their lists, however.

Last month, the outlet unveiled its list of the best rappers from Atlanta, which had social media users up in arms. JID's exclusion from the top 25, Latto's ranking as the top female rapper from the city, and more sparked some heated debates among readers. What do you think of Complex's list of the top 20 rappers in their 20s? Do you agree with their lineup or not? What would you change about the list? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Future Versus Meek Mill: Who's The Better Rapper? Rory & Mal Start Viral Debate

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...