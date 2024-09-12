“Complex” Raises Eyebrows With List Of Top 20 Rappers In Their 20s

"Complex" has unveiled another controversial list.

Today, Complex unveiled yet another list, which has managed to spark yet another debate. The list in question is their ranking of the 20 best rappers right now who are in their 20s. Of course, lists like this one are bound to get readers to weigh in with their own personal takes. This list in particular, however, has earned the outlet a great deal of backlash.

Topping the list is Playboi Carti, whose reception tends to be mixed. While some commenters think this choice makes sense considering his influence and fanbase, others think he's ranked far too high. Next up is Doja Cat, whose position doesn't appear to be too widely protested. No. 3 is one of the most controversial choices yet, however, as the outlet went with Central Cee.

Complex Calls Playboi Carti The Best Rapper In Their 20s

From there, it goes Megan Thee Stallion, Yeat, Latto, GloRilla, Lil Yachty, and so on. Needless to say, commenters are sounding off about the list in NFR Podcast's replies, making it clear that they're not rocking with it. "#1 being carti makes sense considering he’s running the game rn while barely dropping rest of this list is insane to say the least lmao," one X user writes. "Throw the whole damn list away," another says. This is far from the first time Complex has received backlash for one of their lists, however.