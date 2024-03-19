NLE Choppa Shocks Fans With NSFW Track And Dance Moves At Rolling Loud

NLE Choppa continues to push the envelope.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

NLE Choppa is an artist who has never truly shied away from being provocative. Overall, he enjoys getting people to talk about him. For instance, a couple of years ago, he said he would stop rapping about violence and would only push positivity. Subsequently, he went along with this new rebrand for a while but he eventually reverted back to his old sound. These days, NLE has been trying to lean into his sexuality. He has made some interesting remarks on social media, and he even has people like Adam 22 trying to film with him.

A great example of this new pivot from NLE Choppa, is his most recent performance at Rolling Loud. In the video down below, you can see exactly what we mean. The artist can be seen gyrating his hips, all while performing an NSFW track about what he wants a woman to do to him. Overall, this is all pretty surprising stuff considering the type of music Choppa used to make. Of course, he could ultimately pivot back to what he used to do, but for now, he is focused on making anthems for the ladies. As for whether or not this is resonating, well, that jury is still out on that.

NLE Choppa Does His Thing

In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, most people were mum on the track. Although they did have some jokes to make about it all. "He been hanging with Sexy and Suki too much," one person wrote. "The spiritual journey must be over cause huhhh," said another. Overall, the comments were all pretty similar and speak to just how much Choppa has changed.

Let us know what you thought of this performance from NLE Choppa, in the comments section down below. Do you want to hear the full version of this song, or can he keep it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

