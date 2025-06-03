Dez Bryant Calls Out NFL For Pride Month Message

BY Alexander Cole 594 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Dez Bryant pumps up the crowd during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. OSU won 37-33.
Dez Bryant has been known to speak his mind on social media, and that was the case after a Pride Month post from the NFL.

Dez Bryant was a beloved wide receiver during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, he had some huge plays, and some controversial ones at that as well. Since his playing days, Bryant has been vocal about a variety of topics on social media.

In today's social media age, being vocal about certain topics can certainly lead to criticism and virality. However, Bryant has never really cared about any of that. Instead, he says what he wants, when he wants. Even if what he has to say offends people, he is going to say it anyway.

That was the case on Monday as the NFL released a Pride Month video. The video itself used slogans like "football is gay" and "football is lesbian." These were statements used to show that anyone can enjoy or play football. Think the NHL's Hockey is for Everyone campaign.

Subsequently, there was a lot of backlash towards the NFL online, and Dez Bryant was one of the people that spoke out.

Read More: Dez Bryant Blasted On Twitter After Comments On Colin Kaepernick

Dez Bryant Pride Month Comments

"Football is gay. Football is queer. Football is transgender," Bryant began. "These are wild statements to make, excuse my silliness. I'm going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays but this is far from right."

Bryant went on to claim that there are, indeed, gay players in the NFL, however, this messaging is the wrong way to go about things. He also compared the LGBTQ+ community to the football community. While his analogy is a false equivalence, you're probably going to have a hard time convincing the former wide receiver that he's wrong.

Pride Month messaging has certainly seen a bit of a decline since the Trump Administration took over. Brands have gotten a bit more timid about posting this kind of stuff. Consequently, it is surprising the NFL posted a video at all. Only time will tell if they continue their Pride Month campaigns.

Read More: Dez Bryant Rips Strip Club For Leaking Ja Morant Photos

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Sports Dez Bryant Rips Strip Club For Leaking Ja Morant Photos 1454
Al Bello/Getty Images Sports Dez Bryant Defends Comments About Anthem: "I Got A Family To Feed" 223
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sports Shannon Sharpe Responds To Dez Bryant's Instagram Post About Racism In America 128
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Sports Dez Bryant Claps Back At Fan For Joking About Him Having CTE 4.5K