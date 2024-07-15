JPEGMAFIA Continues To Push Boundaries On The Wild & Trippy "SIN MIEDO"

Peggy's randomness pays dividends once again.

JPEGMAFIA never rests on his laurels, and it is why he is such a fascinating artist in a genre that can become too one dimensional. This has allowed him to work amongst some the greatest and most unique talents in the game. He has even stepped outside of hip-hop, with one of his most recent experiments being with Raveena on "Junebug". Speaking of collaborations, the Brooklyn native has been devoting a lot of his time to helping out others like Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign on VULTURES 1, or Danny Brown on SCARING THE H*ES. But, as of a month ago, JPEGMAFIA is getting back to working on his solo catalog, and today that is continuing with "SIN MIEDO".

This song is looking like the second single for his upcoming and currently unnamed album. "SIN MIEDO" follows up on the chaotic and industrial-sounding "don't rely on other men". It was one of the standout tracks of June and "SIN MIEDO" looks like it has a chance to be for July. The Spanish to English translation for this means "no fear" and it is clear that JPEGMAFIA had none of that when creating this off-the-wall record. Like its predecessor, "SIN MIEDO" includes plenty of guitar sections, who are seemingly handled by Alex Goldblatt (BLP KOSHER, 6LACK, Kehlani). Additionally, there is a wild vocal sample from Mr. Mixx's "Hoochie Mama". Somehow, but not surprisingly, the mad scientist that is Peggy manages to piece all of these elements together for another thrilling banger.

"SIN MIEDO"- JPEGMAFIA

Quotable Lyrics:

I do what I do with a vengeance, Pegasus been had style

Shot with class, give me detention

Y'all do a lot for the mention

I spaz in other dimensions

F*** what you got, you another level, my attraction came with a pension