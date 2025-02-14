Drake Reveals The Absurd Spot He Keeps His Grammys In

Drake has long been one of the most polarizing figures in modern hip-hop. However, he has one of the most enduring fanbases anywhere in entertainment. Despite that, the love from his fans has not translated into the level of Grammy success that one might expect from artist of his stature. In his approximately fifteen years as one of the biggest acts in music (including a run that lasted nearly a decade where the only acts bigger than him globally were Adele and Taylor Swift), Drake has only amassed five Grammy wins in his fifty-five nominations. He won his first for Best Rap Album with Take Care at the 2013 Grammys. His most recent solo win was for Best Rap Song in 2019, with "God's Plan." He used the latter win to deliver a speech de-emphasizing the importance of industry awards. He argued that it is much more valuable to build a connection with fans than anything else.

In a new screenshot of a text conversation between Toronto rapper Preme and Drake, Drake says that he keeps his Grammys in the ladies' bathroom in his house. This is not the first time he's expressed a lack of care for the physical awards. He previously said he uses a Grammy as a doorstop on the 21 Savage-assisted track "Jimmy Cooks." Ever the ladies' man in his music, this is far from the most surprising reveal of his career.

How Many Grammys Does Drake Have?

Given the events of the last year, and especially the events of the last two weeks, it is likely that Drake's remark about the Grammys is rooted in resentment. Kendrick Lamar won five new ones at his expense for the track "Not Like Us." With that, he matched Drake's career total in just one night. The big night came after Drake now-infamously opened the third verse of his diss track "Family Matters" with the line "Kendrick just opened his mouth, somebody hand him a Grammy right now." The night brought Lamar's total to 22. That number puts him just three behind Jay-Z for the most wins by a rapper. With the continued success of GNX and its singles, another big night could be in store for him in 2026.