JPEGMAFIA & Vince Staples Make "New Black History" In First-Time Collaboration

The first-time collaborators link up on JPEGMAFIA's latest album.

JPEGMAFIA released his latest album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU early Thursday morning. The album is his first since SCARING THE HOES, his 2023 collaboration with Danny Brown. It is his first solo release since LP! in 2021. His latest effort features an appearance from frequent collaborator Denzel Curry, on the song "JPEGULTRA!" It also features his first collaboration with Vince Staples, on the track "New Black History." The song, which is produced by JPEGMAFIA himself and electronic producer Flume, is in line with his trademark sound. It's quirky, opening with a sample of Future's "Covered N Money" before transitioning into Staples' verse. Staples finds his pocket on the off-kilter beat, delivering a series of bars about gangster life, him being the best rapper out, and shouting out Long Beach. It's reminiscent of his performance on the SOPHIE-produced "Yeah Right" from his sophomore album, Big Fish Theory. Peggy's verse covers a lot of ground and shouts out the professional wrestler CM Punk at the end.

JPEGMAFIA's verse created controversy this morning for a line directed at Drake. "'Specially when y'all cashing out for PDFs and rapers (No Drizzy)" is the second bar of his verse. Of course, he's referencing the allegations made against Drake by Kendrick Lamar during their heated battle earlier this year. Peggy has long been a Drake hater, a moniker he bestowed upon himself many years earlier. That line is not a surprise to anyone who's been following his career. Regardless of JPEGMAFIA's controversial bars, "New Black History" is a song you should be checking out today. Listen to the new track below.

JPEGMAFIA & Vince Staples - "New Black History"

