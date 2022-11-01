Saweetie says that she plans on releasing two albums by the end of the year. She spoke with Rolling Stone about the release schedule for The Single Life and Pretty Bitch Music during an interview published on Monday.

While she didn’t announce a specific date for either project, she said of Pretty Bitch Music, “She’s coming. She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Saweetie performs onstage during the 8th annual “We Can Survive” concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy)

She added that both projects will detail her experience with heartbreak, having recently split from Migos rapper Quavo, as well as the road the recovery. Saweetie and Quavo broke up in 2021 after dating since 2018.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” Saweetie told the outlet. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman. It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”

Saweetie also spoke about the importance of meditation, explaining that it was her “antidote to her heartbreak,” helping her find inner peace.

“If you can’t be by yourself, I think it’s a reflection of how you feel internally,” she said.

The Single Life will be Saweetie’s first full-length project since 2021’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, which featured collaborations with Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, Loui, and Drakeo the Ruler. The new project is expected to arrive before the release of Pretty Bitch Music.

