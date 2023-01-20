Magic Johnson Makes Wild Claim About Victor Wembanyama
Magic Johnson is the best point guard to ever play the game of basketball. At this point, most NBA fans can agree that this is a fact. He won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and mesmerized fans with his passing. Overall, he is probably a top-five player to ever step on an NBA court.
If you’re a fan of Johnson, then you know that he still loves the game of basketball. Sure, he doesn’t work for the Lakers anymore, however, he is always trying to evaluate talent. So much so that he is now weighing in on the current consensus number-one overall prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft.
Magic Johnson Speaks
That man is none other than Victor Wembanyama. At 7’4,” Wembanyama is looking like an absolute beast of a player. He is killing it over in France and subsequently, teams believe he can be their savior. As for Magic Johnson, he believes the kid is better than just good.
“I had the chance to meet and talk to the best player in the world and this year’s number one pick in the NBA draft Victor Wembanyama!” Johnson said. Yes, you read that right. Johnson is actually claiming that Wembanyama is the best player in the entire world.
As you can see in the tweets below, many found this to be incredibly bold. Overall, Wembanyama has yet to do anything at the pro level. For all we know, he could wind up being a huge bust. However, Magic seems to have a ton of confidence in the young man.
Let us know what you think of Magic's prediction, in the comments down below.
