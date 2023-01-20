Magic Johnson is the best point guard to ever play the game of basketball. At this point, most NBA fans can agree that this is a fact. He won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and mesmerized fans with his passing. Overall, he is probably a top-five player to ever step on an NBA court.

If you’re a fan of Johnson, then you know that he still loves the game of basketball. Sure, he doesn’t work for the Lakers anymore, however, he is always trying to evaluate talent. So much so that he is now weighing in on the current consensus number-one overall prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Earvin Magic Johnson Jr. attends the match between Philadelphia Union and LAFC as part of the MLS Cup Final 2022 at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson Speaks

That man is none other than Victor Wembanyama. At 7’4,” Wembanyama is looking like an absolute beast of a player. He is killing it over in France and subsequently, teams believe he can be their savior. As for Magic Johnson, he believes the kid is better than just good.

“I had the chance to meet and talk to the best player in the world and this year’s number one pick in the NBA draft Victor Wembanyama!” Johnson said. Yes, you read that right. Johnson is actually claiming that Wembanyama is the best player in the entire world.

I had the chance to meet and talk to the best player in the world and this year's number one pick in the NBA draft Victor Wembanyama! pic.twitter.com/2KT4NCFVrE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2023

As you can see in the tweets below, many found this to be incredibly bold. Overall, Wembanyama has yet to do anything at the pro level. For all we know, he could wind up being a huge bust. However, Magic seems to have a ton of confidence in the young man.

1.) I hope the pistons have him a play book to study



2.) Dawg so tall he make somebody 6'9 look short lmao https://t.co/k8yecBfzkA — Dell (@Dell_Tez) January 20, 2023

Best player in the world? https://t.co/UgNTP1TarC — Let’s Talk Now! SPORTS (@LTNSports) January 20, 2023

unless he becomes an anomaly, 7 footers with his height+build rarely last in the NBA https://t.co/czwCd4iA6U — marv (@mymarvelouslife) January 20, 2023

Imagine being 18 and Magic Johnson says HE had the chance to meet you. https://t.co/KlfnJK0WrN — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) January 20, 2023

Let us know what you think of Magic’s prediction, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]