Victor Wembanyama is the biggest name in basketball this year. The reason for this is simple. He is a 7’4″ beast who can dunk, block, and shoot threes like no one else. Overall, he is likely to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and numerous teams would love to have him.

Consequently, there are a ton of teams out there who are being accused of tanking for Wembanyama. Tanking is the process of purposely losing in order to get a better draft position. It is incredibly difficult to prove that a team is tanking, especially since players are too competitive to lose on purpose.

Victor Wembanyama of team France All Star takes a jump shot during the All Star France against the All Star World match as part of the All Star Basketball game of the French National Basketball League (LNB) at AccorHotels Arena on December 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama Speaks

Regardless, the tanking allegations are in full swing and Wembanyama is well aware of them. Recently, the French superstar was asked about tanking by French outlet Le Parisien. Overall, Wembanyama thinks it is a bad way to go about things. Simply put, he wishes teams weren’t going to these lengths.

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy,” Wembanyama said. “I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it. I also heard that the NBA considered changing a few rules for me, but that doesn’t concern me.”

Victor Wembanyama of team France All Star reacts during the All Star France against the All Star World match as part of the All Star Basketball game of the French National Basketball League (LNB) at AccorHotels Arena on December 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Just yesterday, Wembanyama played in the French league all-star game and won MVP. He had an amazing outing, as he typically does. At this point, Wembanyama could very well be the most hyped draft pick since LeBron James.

You can check out Wembanyama’s highlights, down below. Let us know what you think of this young man, in the comments section. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]