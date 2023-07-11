Name a more iconic duo than NBA great Magic Johnson and Marvel movie maven Samuel L. Jackson. The two have been enjoying a long vacation on a yacht in Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea. It is the second largest island in the sea, right behind Sicily, and it’s just big enough to harbor the massive yacht the celebrities are relaxing on. Magic Johnson is renting the yacht at an exorbitant $1 million per week, and they are about to enter week two of the vacation extravaganza.

The two are on summer hiatus after busy starts to their 2023. For Magic Johnson, the Laker legend was looking to make a bid for the NFL team, the Washington Commanders, as part of an investment group. If the deal were to get pushed through, he will be part of the group that owns the franchise for a record-breaking $6.05 billion price tag. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson is coming off filming for the Marvel TV series Secret Invasion, currently streaming on Disney+.

Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson Soaking Up The Sun

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Samuel L. Jackson attends the Secret Invasion launch event at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Samuel L. Jackson is also coming off filming the sequel to Marvel’s 2019 movie Captain Marvel, aptly named The Marvels. At 74 years old, the man deserves a break, and he’s doing exactly that on a yacht in Sardinia. During his time with Magic, Jackson has been receiving acupuncture and cupping treatments to help relieve him of some physical soreness. This is to set him up for more filming, as the prolific actor is under contract for four upcoming features within the next year.

Johnson and Jackson jumped off the mega-yacht for some Italian grub at the Cala di Volpe Hotel. Magic has taken this annual trip for almost a decade straight, renting the “Phoenix2,” which measures 296 feet long. The yacht has everything you could ever ask for: an outdoor theater, swimming pool, jacuzzis, and a gym. No word on when — if ever — the two of them will disembark the Phoenix2. For now, they’re enjoying the time off.

