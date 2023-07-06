Magic Johnson has become famous for his extravagant yacht vacations. The premise is simple – Johnson hires a mega yacht, draws up an exclusive guest list, and cruises around the world for a few weeks in the summer. 2023 saw Johnson rent the Phoenix 2, a 296-foot mega yacht that he planned to take around the French Riveria. Reportedly, one week of rental will set you back $1.2 million.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the lucky guests on this year’s trip. The 74-year-old actor has had a busy 2023, with two major Marvel projects releasing this year. The Marvels, the buddy comedy sequel to Captain Marvel, premieres in November. Meanwhile, Secret Invasion, the Nick Fury-centric Disney+ series, debuted in June. Along with up to four reported projects that he’s currently filming, Jackson deserves a well-deserved break.

Jackson Gets Acupuncture And Cupping On Mega Yacht

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Samuel L. Jackson attends Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” launch event at El Capitan Theatre on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

In images Jackson shared to his Instagram story, the actor showed off some of the activities he was getting up while on board Phoenix 2. First, he showed off extensive acupuncture across his shoulder. “Accu in da Sun!! DAAYUUUUM,” Jackson wrote on social media. Furthermore, he added “#ijustwannayachtyachtyachtyacht” to complete the post. Additionally, Jackson shared a picture of him undergoing a cupping treatment across his arms and back. “Lil Cupping To Cap It Off!!!” Jackson wrote.

However, Jackson is not the only person taking to the high seas on a mega yacht. Tom Brady has been seen on multiple yachts as of late. He partied up on the same yacht as Leonardo DiCaprio. The two men share an ex in Gisele Bündchen. Elsewhere, Brady showed off a pro-ready physique while yachting with his kids off the coast of Greece. If that wasn’t enough, Brady also linked up with MrBeast. The YouTuber was filming a video exploring different tiers of luxury yachts when he ran into Brady. He had the NFL great complete a few football-themed challenges. As the summer continues, we can assume that many more celebs will be taking to the water.

