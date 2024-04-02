Magic Johnson Praises "Living Icon" Beyonce In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter, has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The pop icon has truly outdone herself with a body of work that blurs the lines between genre and form. Several huge names have taken to social media to praise Cowboy Carter, but one of the most effusive responses to the album came from an unexpected source: Magic Johnson. The NBA legend is officially a part of the Beyhive.

Magic hopped on Instagram the day Cowboy Carter dropped and penned a rave review of both the album and Beyonce's impact on popular culture as a whole. The former Los Angeles Laker dubbed Beyonce a "living icon" and a "multifaceted force" in the music industry. He also went on to cite the numerous accolades the singer has accrued over the years, including 32 Grammys and 160 million albums sold. This is a clear instance of real recognizing real, given Magic's historic pedigree on and off the court. If anyone knows true talent, it’s the all-time assists leader.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

Magic Johnson Dubs Beyonce The GOAT

If the accolades and album co-sign weren't effusive enough, Magic Johnson went a step further and declared Beyonce the "greatest female entertainer of all time." He drew parallels between the singer and Michael Jackson, whom he considers the greatest male entertainer, and praised her for using her voice to uplift others. "I’m looking forward to seeing how you bring more representation into the country genre," he wrote on IG. "Continue to use your platform to uplift and amplify the Black voice.”

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Magic standing next to Beyonce. The pairing of Magic and Beyonce might seem strange on paper, but the two have a public history. The NBA legend took the Grammys to task when Beyonce clinched her record-breaking 32nd win, claiming they should have done more to celebrate her achievement. “I don’t know if something can be done but to me, it was extremely disrespectful to Beyoncé and all of her work as an artist,” he tweeted. It’s safe to assume that Cowboy Carter will get the pop star back into the Grammy conversation.

Read More: Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Full Features List And Known Production Credits