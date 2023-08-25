Britney Spears Once Needed Stitches After A Fight With Sam Asghari

Last week, reports emerged that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari could be headed for a break-up. Fans weren’t all that surprised when just a day later the news hit the internet that it was true. Since then it’s been a series of increasingly shocking news stories coming from the various insiders following Spears’ life. The most recent one came from a TMZ special that recently aired. In the special, they discuss a story where the couple got in a fight in London that ended with Spears needing stitches. “She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open, she needed stitches.”

This isn’t the only report involving violence between the pair to emerge in the past week. Another claimed that Britney Spears often attacked Asghari while he slept. Another TMZ report claimed that Asghari claimed of Spears repeated physical altercations, one of which came in his sleep. It also credited one particular instance where he was spotted with a small black eye by paparazzi. The report claimed that the ailment was caused by Spears in the first place.

Read More: Britney Spears Footing $10K Rent Bill On Sam Asghari Bachelor Pad

Britney Spears Newest Concerning Report

Other concerning reports have emerged regarding who is left in Britney Spears personal life. First, an insider claimed that her relationship with her family was “isolated.” Without her family and her soon-to-be ex-husband there clearly aren’t many people left in her close inner circle. An insider a few days later claimed that Spears’ lawyer and manager were two of the only people left in her personal life.

While all of this is going on, Spears is also facing some pretty intense criticism from PETA. The singer purchased a new puppy called Snow and shared clips of the dog on social media. PETA quickly same after the pop singer for buying a dog rather than adopting one from a shelter. What do you think of the newest scary reports about Spears and Asghari? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Britney Spears Reportedly Looking To Reconcile With Estranged Father

[Via]