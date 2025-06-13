Kendrick Lamar Fans Take Over New Ho King After Show In Drake’s Hometown Of Toronto 

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar performed in Drake's hometown of Toronto for the first time since their explosive battle.

Yesterday (June 12), Kendrick Lamar brought his "Grand National" tour with SZA to Drake's hometown of Toronto. It was the first time the Compton-born artist performed there since their feud, and it looks like the show was a major success.

In clips making their rounds online, the crowd can be heard going wild for "Not Like Us," the explosive diss track that resulted in a lawsuit. They demanded an encore too, making it clear where their loyalty lies. The excitement didn't end when the show did, however.

In another clip shared by @WordFromKdot on X, a group of fans are seen at New Ho King, the Chinese restaurant Kendrick name-drops on his Drake diss track "Euphoria." The restaurant reportedly saw a huge surge in business since getting mentioned in the viral battle. They even began offering a "Kendrick Lamar Special," a combination of the foods mentioned in the track.

Kendrick Lamar Toronto

Once again, they sang along to "Not Like Us," proving that they still can't get enough of the Grammy-winning song. The clip surfaced shortly after DJ Akademiks discussed the show during a livestream, recalling a conversation he allegedly had with Drake beforehand.

According to him, he encouraged Drizzy to attend the show himself, but was allegedly told that cops have been parked on his street since earlier this week.

"Actually, I even told Drake I was coming to Toronto," he alleged. "Yo, me and Drake talked yesterday. You know what I told that n***a Drake? I said, 'Drake, if you like that, you see how Big Ak popped up at the show? N***a, you pop out at the show.' *laughs* I'm an instigator, I'm an instigator. [...] 'They in your city. Pop out, n***a!' You know what he told me? He said, 'Yo, Ak, they've had two cars on my block since two days ago. Since they know this n***a's coming here.'"

