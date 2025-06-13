Yesterday (June 12), Kendrick Lamar brought his "Grand National" tour with SZA to Drake's hometown of Toronto. It was the first time the Compton-born artist performed there since their feud, and it looks like the show was a major success.

In clips making their rounds online, the crowd can be heard going wild for "Not Like Us," the explosive diss track that resulted in a lawsuit. They demanded an encore too, making it clear where their loyalty lies. The excitement didn't end when the show did, however.

In another clip shared by @WordFromKdot on X, a group of fans are seen at New Ho King, the Chinese restaurant Kendrick name-drops on his Drake diss track "Euphoria." The restaurant reportedly saw a huge surge in business since getting mentioned in the viral battle. They even began offering a "Kendrick Lamar Special," a combination of the foods mentioned in the track.

Once again, they sang along to "Not Like Us," proving that they still can't get enough of the Grammy-winning song. The clip surfaced shortly after DJ Akademiks discussed the show during a livestream, recalling a conversation he allegedly had with Drake beforehand.

According to him, he encouraged Drizzy to attend the show himself, but was allegedly told that cops have been parked on his street since earlier this week.