Justin Bieber Honors The Passing Of His Grandfather, Bruce Dale, Dead At 80

Justin Bieber is grieving the loss of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, who passed away on April 24 at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. According to Billboard, Dale, a beloved figure in Bieber’s life, was 80 years old. W.G. Young Funeral Home in Stratford, Ontario announced his death.

On Saturday, April 26, Bieber paid tribute to Dale through a heartfelt Instagram post. He shared a throwback photo alongside memories that captured the warmth of their relationship. In the caption, Bieber reflected on his grandfather’s modest lifestyle, recalling how he used to persuade him to spend his weekly $20 allowance on snacks during Friday night hockey games.

Bieber remembered their simple pleasures: corn nuts, Skittles, gumballs, slush puppies, and the chaotic tradition of "chuck a puck." He humorously gave a shoutout to the junior hockey referees Beatty, Fagon, and Flanagan, recalling how Dale never hesitated to heckle them from the stands.

"My grandpa wasn’t shy about letting them know when they missed a call," Bieber wrote.

His words painted a vivid portrait of Dale’s spirited personality, especially at hockey games, where his loyalty and fierce love were always on display.

In his tribute, Bieber shared his hope of reuniting with Dale one day. "I can’t wait to see you again soon in heaven," he wrote, adding a light-hearted jab that Dale was probably still teasing referees from above. Bieber concluded his message by expressing the deep ache of loss and the importance of holding onto cherished memories.

"I will miss you. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had," he wrote, capturing the depth of his grief and gratitude.

Bruce Dale was not only a supportive grandfather but also an enduring presence in Bieber’s career. He appeared in Bieber’s 2011 documentary, Never Say Never, offering glimpses into the pop star’s early years. In 2018, Dale shared personal stories during an interview at the Stratford Perth Museum, which honored Bieber with a dedicated exhibit.

The obituary for Dale also mentioned other close family members, including Bieber’s wife, Hailey, their young son, Jack Blues, Dale’s children, and his wife, Diane.