Young Thug & Veeze Salute Each Other, Fans Request Collab

Slime respects the new star.

Young Thug and Veeze acknowledged one another across social media on Sunday (Jan. 12). Thugger saluted the Detroit rapper, referencing one of his bars. "I'm the reason n***as even wanna boss up - vesssssss," tweeted Slime. Veeze would respond to Thug's tweet on Instagram with a post wearing a YSL chain, captioned with crown and snake emoji: "Slatttttttty." Fans were excited about the acknowledgments and requested collaboration between the two in the comments.

"We need a thug x veeze track [fire emoji]," tweeted Debate Hip Hop. "BigBizTheGod tweeted, "All I ask is a Young Thug and Veeze collab." Another user shared that they would change their life if a collaboration occurred. They tweeted: "If we get a veeze and thugger collab, I won’t sell crack to my mother ever again." For other fans, the collaboration between the rappers is needed. "We need that veeze and thug collab," tweeted a user

Young Thug Shows Respect To Veeze

Veeze, a rising talent from Detroit, Michigan, has captured attention with his relaxed delivery, sharp lyricism, and vivid storytelling. He has worked alongside prominent artists like Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, and Lucki, further expanding his reach and solidifying his status as a sought-after collaborator.His music effortlessly weaves gritty street narratives with a conversational tone, carving a unique niche in today’s rap landscape. This distinctive approach, coupled with his knack for turning everyday experiences into compelling verses, has set him apart as one of the most intriguing voices in hip-hop.

Young Thug has been busy since his release from jail last October. He has been seen in the studio with T.I., Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. Thug's first verse back appeared on Lil Baby's new track "Dum, Dumb, & Dumber" featuring Future. Lil Baby recently revealed that he, Thugger, and Pluto are developing a new joint mixtape. A forthcoming Young Thug album is highly anticipated in 2025.

