Glokk40Spaz Goes 2/2 With Vibey "Nun 4 No Schmuck" & Aggressive "Pyro"

Glokk40Spaz is showing some major signs of growth in terms of diversifying his sound and writing on his two newest singles. Throughout this week, the underground Georgia rapper has been feeding the fans good with three tracks in total. The one we won't be touching on is his collaboration with VellyBL, "No Way." It's not a bad track by any means as it features a glistening, dreamy, almost 80s-inspired instrumental. However, out of the trio, it may be the weakest. That's saying a lot though because "Nun 4 No Schmuck" and "Pyro" are just slightly more excellent in our opinion.
The lyrical content is pretty similar on both, but the vibes they present are different. "Pyro" is the more traditional trap rap banger with the hi-hats and thumping 808s. Adding some extra spice to the instrumental are some sharp, high-pitched synths. To top it off, Glokk40Spaz's flow on the track gives us shades of Playboi Carti. Then, on "Nun 4 No Schmuck," the 21-year-old rapper gives us a wavier mood that transports us to those nighttime drives. There are some sticky lines and fun references to rappers on this track that really work well. Overall, we feel Glokk40Spaz shot 100% from the field with these.
Glokk40Spaz New Music
Quotable Lyrics From "Nun 4 No Schmuck":
Got that boy knocked, they tryna find that boy, Waldo
I bought all that gas, they gotta re-up tomorrow
I'm sellin' that white to a rapper, Jack Harlow
He just bought that 'cat, but they just stole that car door
Play with the mob sh*t, on ten, you know I get wicked like Nardo
You know I get wicked, like Wicked