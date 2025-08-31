Glokk40Spaz Returns To Baby Whoa Series After Two Years With Anticiapted "Baby Whoa 2"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Glokk40Spaz began promoting his new album while incarcerated. The sequel follows the artist’s 2022 original.

The album blends introspective lyricism with experimental production, creating a balance between personal reflection and streetwise grit. Themes of resilience, growth, and the harsh realities of urban life are woven throughout the tracks, grounding the adventurous sonic palette in authentic storytelling.

Opening tracks like “Mind Blown” and “Headless Horseman” showcase Glokk40Spaz’s narrative ability, vividly depicting struggles, ambitions, and the pursuit of survival. In contrast, songs such as “Surreal” and “Deadly Scent” embrace atmospheric production, layering ethereal beats and haunting melodies that push the artist beyond traditional trap boundaries. Collaborations with Babysolid and Go.unna add further depth, providing moments of contrast and flair that break up the album’s intensity without sacrificing cohesion.

Baby Whoa 2 has been praised for its clear narrative and creative sound design, highlighting Glokk40Spaz's growth as a lyricist and producer. Fans have similarly applauded the album's range, highlighting the diversity of beats and vocal delivery that keep each track fresh and captivating. Its availability on major streaming platforms—such as Apple Music and SoundCloud—has made it widely accessible, expanding Glokk40Spaz’s presence in contemporary hip-hop.

Baby Whoa 2 marks a major step in Glokk40Spaz's discography. An artist who is unafraid to challenge conventions while remaining true to his roots, it brings raw emotion and sonic experimentation together. 

For listeners, the album offers both a narrative journey and a sonic adventure, positioning Glokk40Spaz as a key figure to watch in the evolving world of modern rap.

Baby Whoa 2 - Glokk40Spaz

Official Tracklist

  1. Mind Blown
  2. Headless Horseman
  3. Surreal
  4. Deadly Scent
  5. Malice
  6. Free Forever
  7. Kimber
  8. Atlantastan
  9. Who Won
  10. Vanish
  11. 2Fa2
  12. Save Our Life
  13. Violet
  14. I<3Techno
  15. Turbo
  16. Fix My Habits
  17. Die With Regret
  18. Terabithia
  19. Cleveland
  20. When I'm Awake

