Glokk40Spaz Releases Trippy Single "Xans" For Upcoming Project

Georgia might be one of the most cutthroat states for rappers. So many try to make it to the top and only a few have left indelible marks on the genre. Artists like Andre 3000, Future, Young Thug, Jeezy, and T.I., for example, are some of names in rare air. One thing that all five of these artists have in common is a recognizable sound. Glokk40Spaz certainly sounds like he could be one of those unique voices with his new single "Xans."

The 20-year-old rapper hails from the city of Decatur and has been trying to get his career on the fast track to stardom since 2020. Today is our first time covering one of his pieces of music, so are we thrilled for the long overdue opportunity. Glokk40Spaz's "Xans" showcases are mumbly, auto tuned delivery across an extremely spacey beat. The instrumental has some heavy synths that pop up, and it gives the track a vintage 80s tinge.

Listen To "Xans" By Glokk40Spaz

Admittedly, Glokk's flows are little jumbled and at times, he tries to pack in a lot of words into one bar. But otherwise, it is a chill listen that is has its replay value. Whether it be at a chill function, or on a late night cruise, this song can be serviceable in those moments. Be sure to check out Glokk40Spaz and "Xans." Also, according to Genius, keep an eye out for a rumored project called Da Real Oso. This song looks to be one of its promotional singles.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Xans" by Glokk40Spaz? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite song of his? Does this get you excited for his next project in the works, Da Real OSO? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Glokk40Spaz. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

If he talkin' crazy, call my old lady, she do voodoo

Talkin’ ‘bout, “Who is Spaz?”, n****, Google

I’ma big dog, we get on his a**, f*** a poodle (Big dog)

I'm on green, n****, this Lil' Glokk, and I’m slidin' wit' one in the head (Green)

B**** a thot like to get f***ed on the big bed

I said f*** some', I wasn't endin' no beef, but you read what that message said

