Glokk40Spaz Goes For The Throat On New Album "Da Real Oso"

The rapper is aggressive as ever.

Glokk40Spaz makes aggressive music. Nothing pretty here, just raw energy. It's what fans respond to, and what the rapper is best at. Da Real Oso is a prime example of playing to one's strengths on record. It's an impressively one-dimensional album, in that the beats hit hard, the bars are bleak, and Spaz is giving it his all. Lyrical diversity and musical experimentation be damned. The opening song, "My Last Breath," is the album in microcosm: fraught and hypnotic. It sounds both cold-blooded and emotional. The bass gets blown completely out on the bombastic second song, "POTHEAD & STONER."

The cohesion in sound proves to be a double-edged sword. While Glokk40Spaz's vision is unwavering in its focus and musical intent, it can get samey. "505" feels like a retread of "POTHEAD & STONER," and it doesn't help that the song comes right after the latter. "How Vampz Feel" and "You Not Da Only 1," on the other hand, showcase what the rapper can do within his relatively limited framework. These songs are eccentric and bold, vocally matching their bombastic beats. "How Vampz Feel," in particular, feels like a lost Playboi Carti song. Glokk40Spaz has a bright musical future ahead if he keeps refining his sound.

Glokk40Spaz Continues To Improve His Sound

Da Real Oso tracklist:

  1. My Last Breath
  2. POTHEAD & STONER
  3. 505
  4. How Vampz Feel
  5. Let's Get Active
  6. Mystikal Draco's (Psychotic)
  7. CopperHead
  8. You Not Da Only 1
  9. No Espanol
  10. BLV Anthem
  11. Who Don't Love Money?
  12. I'm Oso Shiesty

