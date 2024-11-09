Glokk40Spaz Drops Off "Slaughter House Recordz" EP In The Spirit Of Halloween

Glokk40Spaz is back again for another project and he's flirting with flat-out horrorcore on Slaughter House Recordz. The Decatur, Georgia native certainly delivers on what the title alludes to, delivering nothing but murderous trap bangers for seven tracks. If this was made with the spirit of Halloween in mind, we wouldn't doubt Glokk's vision one bit. The first cut, "Welcome 2 Da Slaughter" flips the classic score from the first Halloween film for good measure to put anyone questioning the inspiration for this EP. Speaking of this being an extended play, Genius says this is his first one of his career. As we mentioned earlier, this yet another project for the 21-year-old, and to be specific, it's his fourth.
The first was actually a deluxe of his most recent tape from 2023, Took The Biggest Risk. Glokk40Spaz added nine more songs including two collaborations with Young Nudy and OsamaSon. He wouldn't be done working with the latter, though, as they would go on to work together for a full project in May, 3vil Reflection. Then, Glokk would go back to his solo catalog and deliver Da Real Oso. Interestingly, there was going to be another deluxe on the way for 2024 for the aforementioned tape. However, due to pesky leaks, he was forced to scrap the idea. That's how Slaughter House Recordz was born, but Glokk was able to salvage at least one Da Real Oso recording. "3rd Day Out" managed to find a home and we are grateful that he was able to find a loophole and still fulfill his hungry fans' request for more music.
Slaughter House Recordz - Glokk40Spaz
Slaughter House Recordz Tracklist:
- Welcome 2 Da Slaughter
- Decoy
- 3rd Day Out
- Take It Up With God
- Vicinity
- Black Rose Nightmare
- Yess