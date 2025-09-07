dvsn Returns With Dual Single "Excited" & "Love On You"

Fresh off of signing to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings label with HYBE, dvsn just dropped two new singles in "Excited" and "Love On You." It's the first release from the duo in a while, although it's clear that neither Daniel Daley nor producer Nineteen85 have lost a step when it comes to their songwriting and production.

Starting with "Excited," the Working On My Karma artists crafted a sultry and lustful cut with slow-burning drums and an engagingly warbled vocal sample. Some soaring synths and other embellishments take it higher, but the melody still takes up most of the attention here. Sure, it's a simple approach, but it's exactly what fans love about their material, even in more miscellaneous contexts like their Home For The Holidays 2 contributions.

As for "Love On You," this one is a little more upbeat and breezy thanks to bass-heavy staccato synth hits, light chords, and more falsetto vocal deliveries. The "Don't Take Your Love" duo enlisted some great background vocalists for this as well. With a more easy-going melody, this cut contrasts well with "Excited" to make a very tender return to form.

That being said, we're looking forward to whatever dvsn and Jermaine Dupri have next, as they already built their chemistry on previous link-ups. Dupri didn't seem to play a role in these songs this time around, but a label change is always exciting. Let's see if there's a full album on the way or more loosies to get fans fed.

dvsn – "Excited" & "Love On You"