luca brasi 4
Kevin Gates Unleashes Three New Songs As He Begins Rollout For "Luca Brasi 4"
Kevin Gates has plenty of project series in his prolific discography, but "Luca Brasi" may be the crème de la crème.
By
Zachary Horvath
18 mins ago
