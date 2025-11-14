I’m A Dog (Remix) – Song by Kevin Gates & Rick Ross

Kevin Gates and Rick Ross team up for the “I’m A Dog (Remix),” turning one of Gates’ most viral records into a more bossed-up version for 2025. Adding Rozay to the track gives it the luxury grit fans expected with a new edge. It's smooth, confident, and straight to the point. Ross comes in around the 2-minute mark and adds a polished layer with his signature talk about wealth, ambition, and power moves. The remix ultimately keeps the raw energy of the original. Gates handles the hook and core verses with the same intensity he’s known for, sounding animated and energetic. Meanwhile, Ross ensures his verse levels up the track in a new way. It’s a simple, effective collaboration that is sure to be a treat for fans.