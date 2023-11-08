Sexyy Red Posts Hilarious Tweet Comparing Herself To A Bug

Sexyy Red is clearly well aware of the comparisons fans online make about her. When she first rose to fame she made the mistake of letting fans know she didn't appreciate them saying she looks like Young Thug. Subsequently that caused the comparisons to emerge on essentially everything she posted to social media. Eventually, though, she seemed to come around to the similarities. In a recent post, she called Young Thug her "twin" and demanded he be freed from the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

Now, Sexyy Red has publicly revealed her second pregnancy and it's spawned a whole new collection of comparisons. While she learned not to confirm whether or not they actually bothered her this time, she's similarly become accustomed to the jokes. In a hilariously self-aware new tweet, she shared a picture of herself side-by-side with a bug that some fans apparently think she's embodying. Check out the tweet itself and some of the wild fan reactions to it below.

Sexyy Red Posts Self-Aware Comparison Tweet

During her breakout 2023 Sexyy Red has already had the chance to collaborate with a number of high profile artists. She's teamed up with Drake, SZA, DaBaby, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, and more. Next, she's teaming up with Kevin Gates. The pair are teaming up for a raunchy new banger that they teased in a new TikTok last week. It's the latest in a series of singles she's dropped following her debut album earlier this year. That list included remixes, soundtrack cuts, and new singles from Red.

Red has also had a number of guests appear on her first-ever headlining tour. She's taking her debut album Hood Hottest Princess on tour. Along the way, artists like DaBaby, Rubi Rose, and Chingy have joined her on stage to perform a variety of material for fans in attendance. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new tweet comparing herself to a bug? Let us know in the comment section below.

