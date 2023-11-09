Coi Leray Barely Covers Up In Seductive Mirror Selfies

Coi Leray has been having herself a very interesting year. Overall, she has had numerous songs that have charted. Moreover, she has gone viral with her music on platforms like TikTok. Although she was criticized a lot at the start of her career, she has been getting quite a bit of love as of late. Furthermore, she even released a new album called COI. Needless to say, things have been going pretty well for her, even if some drama has been attached to her name.

For instance, Leray was recently mentioned by Chrisean Rock during an interview with Jason Lee. Rock claims that she threw a phone at Leray's face. However, Leray has since taken to social media to completely dispel that rumor. Chrisean has been embroiled in lots of drama, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that she would try to levy that against other people. In Coi's new Instagram post, however, she seems pretty unbothered by everything that has come her way.

Coi Leray Shows Off

The four photos above can certainly be classified under thirst trap territory. In these photos, Leray can be seen in a tiny crop top while lifting it up in some of the images. These mirror selfies are certainly seductive, and her fans were pretty excited to bear witness to all of this. "i woke up out my sleep suddenly to see this post, i know we’re soul tied, when you gonna figure it out?" one person wrote. "Nah you been going crazy lately," said another. Clearly, people liked what they saw.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what Coi's next moves will be. Overall, she is someone who can do plenty of sounds. Hopefully, we hear that new sound soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these snaps, in the comments section.

