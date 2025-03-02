50 Cent Blames Lawyer's Incompetence While Clowning Guilty Defendant's Viral Stare Down

50 Cent's daily color commentary on viral social media moments have become must-see. In the latest post, the mogul clowns the viral video of a guilty defendant, Josiah Hughley, furious reaction to his attorney after verdict. Sharing the footage on Instagram, 50 Cent pointed out Hughley’s furious stare. “Look how he looking at her LOL,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “Man, he got life plus 145 years. She messed that up bad.”

Hughley was convicted in the 2022 murder of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman, a New Orleans teacher and coach who was shot at a gas station in Gwinnett County. Prosecutors say Hughley and two other alleged gang members jumped out of a black car to steal Coleman’s vehicle while he was inflating his tires. A legal error in 2023 led to a retrial, which began on January 15. By January 28, the jury reached guilty verdicts for Hughley, along with David Booker, who was armed during the attack, and Miles Collins, the alleged getaway driver. As the verdicts were read, Hughley shot a cold stare at his attorney.

Who Is 50 Cent's Latest Victim Guilty Defendant Josiah Hughley?

50 Cent’s post adds to his recent string of provocative social media antics. Weeks ago, he targeted Joe Budden, sharing three AI-generated images of the podcast host appearing naked on New York City streets. “Da fvck is you doing over there naked, Joe? [curious face emoji] How you open the damn door if you sleep, fool?” 50 wrote in one post. In another, he took a jab at Budden’s whereabouts. “Joe, where the fvck you going? The Diamond Club in the Bronx? You shot da fvck out, boy!” In a third, he mocked Budden further, writing, “He scaring the kids.”