50 Cent Pops Out For Surprise Yacht Party Performance With Flo Rida

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 401 Views
50 Cent Surprise Yacht Party Performance Flo Rida Hip Hop News
August 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent attends the Big 3 championship game between 3 Headed Monsters and Trilogy at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent and Flo Rida rocked the stage at Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's Mardi Gras yacht party in Texas.

50 Cent knows very well how to put on a great live show, and he recently surprised a crowd at a Flo Rida performance on Friday night (February 28) as a special guest, according to TMZ. You can check out a clip of the appearance by clicking on the "Via" link down below. The party came to life due to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who hosted the Fertitta's Salute to San Luis yacht party in Galveston, Texas as an annual Mardi Gras event. The Florida rapper introduced the G-Unit mogul as a great friend and as an all-time MC before getting into "P.I.M.P.," "Candy Shop," and more.

Furthermore, it was great to see 50 Cent take a break from all his beefs. His most recent flare-up in the Big Meech situation was an endorsement of Charleston White's assessment of the feud. "50 bullying Meech because Meech ain't no internet n***a," White remarked. "50 is a internet n***a. Big Meech is a street n***a that's been cooking and trafficking dope." 50 is happy to distinguish himself as a rapper that can still put pressure on hardened individuals, as that's been a huge part of his notoriously contentious career so far.

50 Cent Joe Budden Beef
MMA: Bellator 199-Daley vs Fitch
May 12, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent in attendance during Bellator 199 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is also going at the podcasting world, going berserk on fellow rapper Joe Budden for suggesting that Fif needs therapy for making light of his rival Irv Gotti's passing. Recently, the Queens hitmaker reposted a video of Budden and his girlfriend on a podcast, with her specifically commenting on his lewd proclivities and him sitting beside her, not denying a word. "Damn Joe you may need Therapy," 50 joked. "I mean travel lube WTF then you end up in the hall naked. LOL."

Meanwhile, not everything that 50 Cent is interacting with online is related to his beefs or to his live pop-outs. He also celebrated an acquittal following the assault case of A$AP Rocky, especially after he bet $500K that he would make it out just fine. We'll see if Curtis Jackson ever gets that money or if he will simply sit on his many millions to cope. Either way, he will probably get many more concert bags in the future.

