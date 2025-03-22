Big Meech Seems To Shade 50 Cent By Wearing Kanye West "Graduation" Jacket

On September 11, 2007, 50 Cent engaged in a sales war with Kanye West, as they both dropped their respective Curtis and Graduation albums that day. Ye won, gangster rap fizzled out, and 17-and-a-half months later, Big Meech is coming back to take more shots at his former BMF collaborator. His son Lil Meech recently took to Instagram to post some pictures and videos with his dad, and many fans noticed the Graduation jacket that the former crime boss had on. Of course, maybe this is just a perfect coincidence aligned with the stars, but we doubt it. 50 probably won't take long to respond with another jab.

Speaking of which, 50 Cent recently targeted a Big Meech affiliate and one of his long-standing rivals, former friend and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. He couldn't resist the opportunity to bring Money up when reacting to Conor McGregor's newly announced bid for president of Ireland. "See what happens when you can read champ, the s**t just matters," Fif roasted online in a since-deleted Instagram post. Still, folks wonder whether these team-ups against the G-Unit mogul are just to spite him or if they're really cutting him out of some major cash.

Kanye West & 50 Cent

Either way, we doubt that 50 and Big Meech will reconcile anytime soon. But even with that context in mind, the latter certainly picked an interesting time to reference the Chicago creative. Ye is once again Twitter's current bully, going on bigoted tirades and cutting ties with pretty much every one of his friends and foes... For now. 50 Cent actually seems relatively supportive of Kanye West, so maybe Meech needs to do a little more background research for this allusion not to blow up in his face. Or did he just win Kanye's loyalty?