1090 Jake Breaks Down Whether Or Not Big Meech Snitched

50 Cent was the one who ignited the snitching allegations against Big Meech, but 1090 Jake went in for an allegedly closer look.

Big Meech may be out of prison, but it seems like a lot of his legal woes are under more scrutiny than ever these days. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, popular social media personality and commentator 1090 Jake broke down the snitching accusations against the former BMF boss. Basically, Jake first clarified that he did not see any paperwork in Meech's case that explicitly confirms or suggests he cooperated with authorities. However, he pointed to some of the questionable moves that led people to believe this narrative. For one, a female informant allegedly made an offer to Meech and said his name wouldn't appear in the documents in exchange for a shorter sentence.

Furthermore, 1090 Jake explained how this interaction shows up in paperwork, but not in a way that conclusively confirms Meech's decision. In addition, Jake brought up how Big Meech's life rights being under an informant rather than his family, plus his post-release activity on social media, causes more speculative skepticism around these allegations. At the end of the day, take everything with a grain of salt.

50 Cent Big Meech Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent was the first to launch snitching allegations against Meech, which officially began their post-BMF TV show beef after the latter left jail. The Big Meech beef takes up a big part of both their public narratives at the moment, and with more friends and foes picking sides, we doubt it will see a reconciliation anytime soon. 1090 Jake even got a shoutout from Fif due to his inquiries into the snitching allegations, although it looks like that went nowhere. Nevertheless, this is far too complex of a situation for any one person or perspective to fully explain.

As 50 Cent trolls many others online, we can assume Big Meech is trying to just enjoy life, make his moves, and ignore that as much as possible. Sure, they continue to send jabs at each other in small ways, especially through Lil Meech and his social media presence. But it seems like these snitching allegations are still just a narrative rather than a revelation.

