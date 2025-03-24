Michael Rainey Jr. Throws Lil Meech Under The Bus While Commenting On 50 Cent Drama

Lil Meech is always sticking up for his father Big Meech (real name Demetrius Flenory), even when those tied to the media representation of his dad's former life, BMF, are turning their backs. Power series actor Michael Rainey Jr., a show also helmed by 50 Cent, recently commented on the G-Unit mogul's surprising beef with his former collaborators, the Meeches. Over the weekend, Rainey hosted an Instagram Live session in which a fan asked whether or not he feels bad for the Flenorys in their feud with 50. As it turns out, it seems like there is little sympathy on the table.

"Do I feel bad for Lil Meech?" Michael Rainey Jr. began his remarks about the 50 Cent and Big Meech beef. "I don’t feel bad for no grown man on this planet. I’m a grown man. Why the f**k I got to feel bad for another grown man? You a grown man too, n***a. What you asking for my sympathy for? You’ll be alright. H*e a** n***a." Those last words seem like they directly called Lil Meech out, although it's possible it could just be about the fan who asked the question.

50 Cent BMF Beef

For those unaware, Big Meech and 50 Cent's fallout followed a previously solid relationship, as the latter brought the former's criminal exploits to life via the BMF show. However, things took a turn for the worse shortly after Meech saw his release from prison. He tried to organize a welcome back concert with assistance from many rappers, including longtime 50 rival and frequent beef target online, Rick Ross. This was the final straw for the Queens MC, who accused Flenory of snitching and also launched attacks against his son Lil Meech.