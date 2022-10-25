Much has been said about Ashanti and Irv Gotti throughout 2022. No one prepared for the press run Gotti was swept into as his Murder Inc documentary took over Hip Hop, but the revelations thrust the famed label head into the spotlight thanks to several mentions of the former songbird.

There have been rumors about the alleged romance between Irv and Ashanti for years as he has previously mentioned that he was once in love with her. However, her name was brought up amid questions of a possible Murder Inc tour with her fellow hitmaking artists, and Gotti couldn’t pass up an opportunity to share purported stories of their private moments.

He was ridiculed for the way he shared those tales and even his friends, including Ja Rule and Fat Joe, publicly stated that Irv was out of line. A person who remained silent through the controversy was Ashanti, but in a new teaser, it looks as if she’s spilling all of the tea to her good friend Angie Martinez.

“I regret holding people to a certain standard,” the singer said in the clip. In another moment, Martinez asked Ashanti if there was anything she wanted to “clean up about his version of the story.”

Ashanti said, “It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things.” Elsewhere she spoke about her career, adding, “I’m very proud and content with what I’ve accomplished in my career.”

This is poised to be a conversation that will have Hip Hop’s eyes glued to the screen. Check out the trailer below.