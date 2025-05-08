Ashanti and Irv Gotti had a very complicated relationship, as the former was one of the latter's biggest artists under Murder Inc. They parted ways after 2009 and had a pretty contentious bond with romantic allegations and denials, one which never resolved before the producer's tragic death earlier this year.

However, Irv's brother and Murder Inc. cofounder Chris Gotti is not fully accepting Ashanti's tributes to Irv Gotti following his passing. In a recent interview with the Keep It 100 podcast caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Chris said the singer should acknowledge their impact on her career more.

"Everyone keeps talking about it," Chris Gotti said of the two collaborators and how folks kept bringing up their relationship. For the record, Chris says they actually were romantically involved, although he said Irv took things too far.

"She should understand that, too," he continued. "If you're in the limelight, they ask the question. It wasn't little, it was big. For her to act like it ain't Murder Inc. that made her is f***ing bulls**t. Or that Irv made her, it's crazy. She had three deals before him. Like, something with y'all chemistry worked out. Respect it. That's all. I'm not saying you have to talk about... Respect the magic that was made. That's all I said.

Did Ashanti & Irv Gotti Make Up?

"See, I'm always in the middle," Chris Gotti continued concerning Irv Gotti and Ashanti's bond. "Irv hate when I take her position. But I never took Irv's position with her. But I'm doing it 'cause he ain't here now. I'm not gon' let no one talk about my brother. You gon' have a problem. Simple and plain. Especially someone who he made that career. I was there. Like, he made you sing records in the way you sang them. 'Cause you would've never sang it that way if it was up to you."

Previously, the pop and R&B star revealed she tried to make amends with her old friend before he passed. It seems like they were never able to hash things out. Hopefully she can do so with Chris before it's too late.