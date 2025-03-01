Ashanti Reveals She Tried To Reconcile With Irv Gotti Before He Passed Away

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 776 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ashanti Tried Reconcile Irv Gotti Before Passed Away Hip Hop News
Oct 26, 2018; New York, NY, USA; American singer and songwriter Ashanti sings the national anthem before a game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ashanti spoke on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast about how she's processing the loss of her former collaborator Irv Gotti.

The hip-hop world came together to mourn the loss of one of its biggest executives and producers, Irv Gotti, earlier this year. Chief among these tributes was Ashanti, who penned a heartfelt message to her longtime collaborator despite the rifts in their relationship that emerged in their later years, whether due to alleged romantic jealousy or other business dealings. During the singer's recent interview with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast, she revealed that she tried to make things right, but will always set the record straight on Gotti's indelible impact.

"Definitely unexpected," Ashanti remarked concerning Irv Gotti's passing. "It was a lot to process. It's a lot of different feelings and emotions. And I think honestly, what I said is really how I feel. I was really sad and I'm still sad that it ended like this. Because there was a time where things was just amazing. I know in my heart that I always just wanted peace for both of us. For us to be cordial, and I wished peace for him, I prayed for him to be at peace.

Read More: Benzino Reveals Why He Thinks 50 Cent Never Wanted To Resolve His Issues With Irv Gotti

Ashanti & Irv Gotti

"You don't really see this coming," Ashanti continued. "It really just came out of nowhere. I really wanted [reconciliation] to happen. Because like I said, we made history together. That is infinite. My son is going to know that we made these records together. I'm sad that the last few years, we weren't seeing eye to eye. What I do know is that I tried. I do know that I extended the olive branch. I just wanted things to be cool, I didn't want no smoke."

"That [bond] will never change," Ashanti concluded. "Even in the interview that we did, even though we weren't on great terms... I genuinely will always feel grateful. I will always be thankful and be honest about all of that. And obviously, I spoke with all the guys. The whole situation was just so sudden. I don't know, it's just really hard to kind of wrap your mind around everything. Especially, like, for me, I have so many amazing things happening in my life right now, and it's just so positive. Honestly, when you're in such a good place, you wish everybody well. Even if you're not getting along, you want to kind of give off some of that positive energy, that good love. [...] It's sad and it's tough on everybody, you know?"

Read More: Ashanti Reveals Why She's Ready To Have More Children With Nelly

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Music Ashanti Pays Tribute To Irv Gotti In Heartbreaking Message 1.9K
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Relationships Irv Gotti Faces Trolling Amid Ashanti & Nelly Pregnancy Reports 1.9K
Angel Ball 2012 Music Nelly & Ashanti Shake The Internet With Intimate Performance  41.7K
Ashanti's Surprise Birthday Dinner Streetwear Ashanti & Nelly Rock Luxurious Matching Outfits For Annual QC Music Black Ball, Twitter Reacts 7.1K