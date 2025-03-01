Ashanti Reveals She Tried To Reconcile With Irv Gotti Before He Passed Away

The hip-hop world came together to mourn the loss of one of its biggest executives and producers, Irv Gotti, earlier this year. Chief among these tributes was Ashanti, who penned a heartfelt message to her longtime collaborator despite the rifts in their relationship that emerged in their later years, whether due to alleged romantic jealousy or other business dealings. During the singer's recent interview with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast, she revealed that she tried to make things right, but will always set the record straight on Gotti's indelible impact.

"Definitely unexpected," Ashanti remarked concerning Irv Gotti's passing. "It was a lot to process. It's a lot of different feelings and emotions. And I think honestly, what I said is really how I feel. I was really sad and I'm still sad that it ended like this. Because there was a time where things was just amazing. I know in my heart that I always just wanted peace for both of us. For us to be cordial, and I wished peace for him, I prayed for him to be at peace.

Ashanti & Irv Gotti

"You don't really see this coming," Ashanti continued. "It really just came out of nowhere. I really wanted [reconciliation] to happen. Because like I said, we made history together. That is infinite. My son is going to know that we made these records together. I'm sad that the last few years, we weren't seeing eye to eye. What I do know is that I tried. I do know that I extended the olive branch. I just wanted things to be cool, I didn't want no smoke."