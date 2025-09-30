Chris Gotti called out Ashanti during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, on Tuesday, revealing that she never reached out after the death of Irv Gotti. The discussion began with Chris weighing in on Ashanti's recent interview with Angie Martinez, in which the singer opened up about processing Irv's passing.

"I was upset because we haven't spoke in person after Irv's passing," Chris said. "And I promise you, I'm the reason she was Murder Inc. Irv made the records, but Irv would've never gotten to that point if I don't do what I did. For her not to call me after Irv's passing, she text me, that don't feel right. He mother, Tina, that don't feel right. I did everything for them. Never did I get one thing in return. Don't count tickets because I could get that myself."

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of Chris' interview on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "I know she’s tired of that family!! Good grief!" one user wrote. Another added: "The entitlement men feel they have needs to be studied!" One more argued: "The whole family obsessed with her. She made a post sent flowers and her condolences. Leave her tf alone. Death doesn’t equate to the disrespect she was subjected to for years."

Ashanti & Irv Gotti

While speaking with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast, Ashanti claimed that she tried to make amends with Irv Gotti before his death. "I know in my heart that I always just wanted peace for both of us. For us to be cordial, and I wished peace for him, I prayed for him to be at peace," she said.