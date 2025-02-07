Dame Dash Mourns Irv Gotti In Heartfelt Clip

These two didn't always see eye to eye, but their bond still remained.

As the hip-hop world continues to mourn the saddening loss of Irv Gotti, folks are looking back at some of their last moments with him and the parallels between each other in the rap game. For example, Dame Dash recently reacted to the heartbreaking news via a new interview on his America Nu Network program, and paid tribute to the late executive and producer's memory. In addition, Dame spoke on how their relationship changed a lot over the years, and how they eventually bonded over more important things than their petty disagreements here and there.

"I'm still not over the shock," Dame Dash said of Irv Gotti. "It takes me a while to really process it, you know? It's the type of thing where I'm not surprised based on what I knew was going on with his health and the way he was approaching it. But it's still shocking. You know, Irv was one of the people that I used to – regardless of what our relationship was in that very moment – we brothers. We've known each other 20, almost 30 years.

RIP Irv Gotti

"So you go through your ups and downs with people, but he was one of the people that I enjoyed talking to because his perspective on things was very animated," Dame Dash continued concerning Irv Gotti. "He was always fun to talk to, you know? [...] It's just been certain chapters of our lives, and there's been different versions of him. It makes you kind of, like, reflect. But at the end of the day, it's really sad. Me and his brother are still close, I still look at his children like my nephews. I really feel for his family."

Then, Dame Dash spoke on how he and Irv Gotti spoke about diabetes and how they had a rift over the past couple of years. When Dame learned of Irv's struggles, he reached out and texted him, "I don't want to see you die," emphasizing their long-lasting brotherhood that goes beyond any disagreement. With more tributes and memories flooding in, let this be a lesson for others in similar situations right now.

