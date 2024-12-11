Beyonce Drops Festive Trailer For Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show

BYZachary Horvath14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. © Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There will be a showdown between her hometown Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Get ready Beyonce fans because she's going to be hitting the stage very soon. The one we are referring to is the one that the Houston Texans will be providing for her on Christmas Day. Back in mid-November, Netflix announced that they were able to snag Queen Bey for the halftime show at NRG Stadium. That's where her hometown team will be when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be on the streaming service at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be the second of a double header, with the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Pittsburgh for a showdown with the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. This is the first time ever that Netlfix will be housing any NFL game as well.

As you may remember, they hosted the stream for the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight. That didn't go so well, with users having issues keeping the match on their devices. Given how big the NFL is, it will be interesting to see how this goes. But as for Beyonce, no one was sure what part of her catalog she would be using for this performance. Well, those questions have now been answered thanks to a new teaser for the halftime show that just dropped, courtesy of Billboard.

Read More: Man Alleging He’s Jay-Z’s Illegitimate Son Slams Him Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Beyonce Is Bringing Her Country Album To H-Town

At the start of the 30-second trailer, bells are ringing as the video fades in to reveal a cactus with white ornaments on it. The camera then pans up further to reveal Beyonce hanging a football ornament on the Texas "Christmas tree." Then, it rapidly zooms out to show the singer extraordinaire's get-up. She's fittingly wearing an all-white ensemble. More specifically, it's combination of leather pants, a long, fuzzy coat and oversized cowboy hat.

After that, the lights shine bright, she fires some air bullets into the snowy night sky, blows out the smoke, and winks to the camera. She walks off to reveal a red title card that reads, "Halftime Show This Christmas Houston, TX. Given what she wore in the trailer, there's a strong chance we will hear a medley of tracks from her commercial smash, COWBOY CARTER. It was also hinted that this would be the album to get play time based on the initial announcement playing the opening cut, "AMERICAN REQUIEM." With all that being said, saddle up Beyonce and NFL fans, it's going to be wild, wild ride.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Reveals How His Appearance At Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Came Together

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...