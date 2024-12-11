Beyonce Drops Festive Trailer For Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show

There will be a showdown between her hometown Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Get ready Beyonce fans because she's going to be hitting the stage very soon. The one we are referring to is the one that the Houston Texans will be providing for her on Christmas Day. Back in mid-November, Netflix announced that they were able to snag Queen Bey for the halftime show at NRG Stadium. That's where her hometown team will be when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be on the streaming service at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be the second of a double header, with the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Pittsburgh for a showdown with the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. This is the first time ever that Netlfix will be housing any NFL game as well.

As you may remember, they hosted the stream for the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight. That didn't go so well, with users having issues keeping the match on their devices. Given how big the NFL is, it will be interesting to see how this goes. But as for Beyonce, no one was sure what part of her catalog she would be using for this performance. Well, those questions have now been answered thanks to a new teaser for the halftime show that just dropped, courtesy of Billboard.

Beyonce Is Bringing Her Country Album To H-Town

At the start of the 30-second trailer, bells are ringing as the video fades in to reveal a cactus with white ornaments on it. The camera then pans up further to reveal Beyonce hanging a football ornament on the Texas "Christmas tree." Then, it rapidly zooms out to show the singer extraordinaire's get-up. She's fittingly wearing an all-white ensemble. More specifically, it's combination of leather pants, a long, fuzzy coat and oversized cowboy hat.