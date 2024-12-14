Jay-Z Promises "True Justice" In New Statement Addressing Accuser

Jay-Z has been the talk of the hip hop world for less than ideal reasons. The rapper has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager alongside Diddy at a 2000 party. Hov has adamantly denied these claims, and the lawsuit that has come with them. The rapper's initial denial, however, has not quelled debate as to whether the allegations are true. Jay-Z's guilt/innocence is being debated by seemingly every major outlet in the world. And he felt compelled to issue another statement as a result.

Jay-Z released the statement via social media on Friday. The rapper made it clear that does not want to humor the allegations leveled at him by attorney Tony Buzbee. "Today's investigative report proves this 'attorney' Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame," he wrote. "This incident didn't happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press." Jay-Z then upped the ante by assuring readers that his innocence will eventually be proven. "True Justice is coming," the icon added. "We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began."

Jay-Z Dubbed Tony Buzbee "1-800 Lawyer"

Jay-Z is no stranger to throwing disses at other people, and he did just that against Buzbee. "This 1-800 lawyer doesn't realize it yet," he concluded. "But, soon." Jay-Z's statement comes hot on the heels of an NBC News interview with his accuser. The Jane Doe, who claimed to only be 13 years old at the time of the alleged assault, expressed doubt over who was involved. She admitted that her memory had become hazy in the two plus decades since the alleged incident occurred.