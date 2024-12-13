DL Hughley Thinks That Jay-Z Allegations Should've Been Expected Amid Diddy Drama

This is an interesting assessment of these sexual assault accusations.

The explosive allegations against Jay-Z lit a fire under hip-hop culture that hadn't been felt since... Well, Diddy faced his initial onslaught of lawsuits and accusations a year ago. For those unaware, a Jane Doe accused both men of sexually assaulting her at a VMAs after party in 2000 when she was 13 years old. But DL Hughley doesn't seem to be as shocked as everyone else is, although it might not be for the reasons you expect. The comedian recently stopped by VladTV with DJ Vlad for an interview, and naturally, they eventually addressed the topic with some strong reflections.

"But, to be honest," DL Hughley's remarks on the Jay-Z and Diddy allegations began. "Nobody believed that this wouldn't touch a lot of very famous people, right? This whole milieu we find ourselves in, [that it] wouldn't touch a lot of famous people. And all I can say when I saw it is, I didn't go to none of those parties. No. It never appealed to me. I'm not saying that everybody who did go was wrong. But I'm glad I ain't got a lawyer asking me to get my story together."

DL Hughley Speaks On Jay-Z & Diddy Allegations

Elsewhere, DL Hughley compared Diddy's currently tanking reputation to Jay-Z's, who has received a lot more industry support defending his reputation. While Hughley still wouldn't put it past anyone, he also made a comment about how these moves – plus previous takedowns of R. Kelly and Bill Cosby – have taken down the 1990s decade in popular culture. In addition, he also commended Hov's response to the allegations and posited that everyone deserves the presumption of innocence in these cases until proven otherwise.