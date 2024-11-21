LeBron James Barraged With Diddy Allegations From Conservative Haters

What got them so mad?

LeBron James recently announced a social media break on Twitter after speaking out against the constant negativity in the sports media world. Well, those weren't his direct words, but he did retweet a message from Rick Kleiman about the topic, later letting followers know that he's temporarily heading off the grid. "And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care," the NBA superstar shared. This prompted a lot of responses that baselessly connected him to the Diddy scandal, and many of them curiously came from more conservative individuals. We're unaware of other contexts that maybe caused this specific response, but it was an odd phenomenon to witness.

Of course, LeBron James probably isn't worried about any of that stuff, as he has other pressing extracurricular matters to attend off the court. They will lead some hate his way regardless thanks to his massive status, such as a lawsuit against him and Netflix for alleged copyright infringement. Many folks blasted this alleged move and brought more clowning out of it, but such is the nature of Internet discourse.

LeBron James Is Off Social Media: See Replies For Bizarre Diddy Connections

But LeBron James being off social media means we won't have to hear about his bizarre dreams any more, which is surely a plus for many fans out there. "Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium!" he tweeted the other day. "It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! Then….. It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song 'The Next Episode.' The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my [alarm] went off and I woke up." Cool story, Bron...