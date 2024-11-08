LeBron James Responds To Rumors That He Spends $1.5 Million A Year On His Body

Bron clears the air.

LeBron James, like many other legendary athletes, puts a lot of hard work and cash into maintaining his desired and necessary physical state and well-being. However, rumors persist about just how much money he spends on a "biohacking" health routine, especially given his longevity in the NBA. The Nike collaborator still pulls off impressive feats that keep him in conversation as a stellar player, but people's skepticism is sometimes too spicy to deny. As such, the 39-year-old was recently asked about this during his appearance in the Netflix series Starting 5, and he had a pretty simple response to a question about the speculation that he blows a $1.5 million bag a year on this routine.

"I kind of just chuckle," LeBron James remarked about these rumors. "That is a number that I will not disclose, but, more importantly, I think it’s just the time." Writer Bill Simmons was among the first to speculate about this alleged $1.5 million back in 2016 concerning his health routine. Bronny James' father's regimen reportedly includes daily cryotherapy, red light therapy, hyperbaric chamber time, a nap at around mid-day, and low sugars and high carbs for his diet.

LeBron James Responds To "Biohacking" Spending Claims

Elsewhere, when it comes to the hip-hop world, LeBron James is in a very interesting position these days when it comes to the GOAT conversation. That's because he seemed to pick a side between two contenders to the rap crown that he's praised many times before. Well, at least that's what Drake thinks, as the basketball superstar went to Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert following their explosive battle. Is this all just the result of social media speculation? Maybe. But the 6ix God did pettily unfollow LeBron, so they're either toying with fan perceptions or they really had a rift. Who knows? Or rather, who cares?

Jokes aside, this isn't the only recent debate that surged around LeBron James' name. Fans issued split responses to his celebration of Big Meech's release from prison, with some understanding the respect and others painting it as an endorsement of criminal behavior. It's part of the difficult weapon of responsibility and public support that celebrities as big as Bron have to contend with... And another is people pocket-watching your health.

