LeBron James Responds To Rumors That He Spends $1.5 Million A Year On His Body

LeBron James, like many other legendary athletes, puts a lot of hard work and cash into maintaining his desired and necessary physical state and well-being. However, rumors persist about just how much money he spends on a "biohacking" health routine, especially given his longevity in the NBA. The Nike collaborator still pulls off impressive feats that keep him in conversation as a stellar player, but people's skepticism is sometimes too spicy to deny. As such, the 39-year-old was recently asked about this during his appearance in the Netflix series Starting 5, and he had a pretty simple response to a question about the speculation that he blows a $1.5 million bag a year on this routine.

"I kind of just chuckle," LeBron James remarked about these rumors. "That is a number that I will not disclose, but, more importantly, I think it’s just the time." Writer Bill Simmons was among the first to speculate about this alleged $1.5 million back in 2016 concerning his health routine. Bronny James' father's regimen reportedly includes daily cryotherapy, red light therapy, hyperbaric chamber time, a nap at around mid-day, and low sugars and high carbs for his diet.

Elsewhere, when it comes to the hip-hop world, LeBron James is in a very interesting position these days when it comes to the GOAT conversation. That's because he seemed to pick a side between two contenders to the rap crown that he's praised many times before. Well, at least that's what Drake thinks, as the basketball superstar went to Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert following their explosive battle. Is this all just the result of social media speculation? Maybe. But the 6ix God did pettily unfollow LeBron, so they're either toying with fan perceptions or they really had a rift. Who knows? Or rather, who cares?