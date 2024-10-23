LeBron James & Bronny Sued For Alleged Involvement In 2022 Car Accident

These two alleged victims picked a unique time to bring this suit to everyone's attention.

LeBron James and Bronny kicked helped kick off the Lakers 2024-2025 campaign with a big-time win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Despite this, the father and son duo are already dealing with some scrutiny within NBA circles after last night. In addition to this, there's noise coming from the outside world as well, according to TMZ Sports. The publication has acquired some legal documents from two alleged victims from car accident back in 2022.

April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen are alleging that Bron and Bronny rammed into their vehicle while on the highway. They allege that it took place on November 13 of that year and that they both accrued injuries needing medical care. Furthermore, Lopez and McGillen are claiming in the lawsuit that their car has lost significant value due to the alleged damage LeBron and Bronny caused. Overall, the two ladies are suing the professional basketball athletes for unspecified damages.

LeBron & Bronny Made History Last Night

The plaintiffs nor the James' have spoken at all since the news broke. As for when the paperwork was filed, it was during the afternoon of Tuesday, October 22. We are not dismissing that this incident occurred, but when you think about it, it's quite interesting when these alleged victims sent in the suit. LeBron and Bronny were expected to make history last night by playing on an NBA floor together during the regular season. They did just that with about four minutes in the second quarter. Time will tell how much time the USC product spends in the league this season, but it was a special moment nonetheless for the league and Bron.

What are your thoughts on LeBron James and Bronny being sued for an alleged car crash in 2022? What do you think the end result of this will be? Were them hitting the court together last night something or nothing? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding LeBron James and Bronny James. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of sports and pop culture.

