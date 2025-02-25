LeBron & Bronny James Finally Address Allegations From Car Crash Lawsuit

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, have responded to the recent lawsuit accusing them crashing their car into two women on a highway in Littlerock, California in 2022. According to TMZ, the two Los Angeles Lakers stars "deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint." They addressed the accusation in legal docs obtained by the outlet on Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, the two women, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillien, claim LeBron and Bronny “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision.” It also notes McGillen was driving at the time of the alleged crash, but Lopez is the owner of the vehicle. As for damages, they cite injuries that required medical treatment as well as the loss in value of the car. Lopez and McGillien filed the lawsuit back in October, the day after LeBron and Bronny shared the court for the first time as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. In the time since, Bronny has spent time in the G-League with the team's South Bay affiliate.

Lakers-Mavericks: How To Watch

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) checks in for forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers have been having a dramatic season after trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic as part of a blockbuster deal, earlier this month. They currently rank fourth in the Western Conference standings. On Tuesday night, Doncic and the Lakers will take on his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. The game is going to air on TNT as well as truTV and will be availbale to stream on Max. Anthony Davis won't be ready to go in time for tip-off after suffering a left adductor strain in a game against the Houston Rockets on February 8th.