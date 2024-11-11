LeBron James Gets Trolled Ruthlessly For Dream Involving Duke Basketball, Snoop Dogg, & Dr. Dre

BYZachary Horvath534 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers
Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui via Imagn Images
If you follow LeBron, you know how often he says extremely egregious things.

Since becoming a face of the NBA, LeBron James, has always been under a lot of scrutiny. That's not really something that should blow your mind. However, we aren't necessarily talking about his career and performance on the court. Instead, we are referring to some of the things that comes out of his mouth. Whether it be interviews, press conferences, or on social media, the claims he has made are sometimes so blatantly ridiculous. For example, one of his more recent predictions he had surrounded the Migos. In 2010, LeBron James remembered when he first got to the Miami Heat and was bumping the former rap trio before people knew who they really were.

He claimed they were up next and that teammates were telling him to turn off their music in the locker room. Whether he just has poor recollection or loves to rile people up, James has always been teased for this behavior and had many rolling their eyes. More of the former is happening once again, according to AllHipHop, and it's all going down on X (Twitter). This time it's over an apparent dream that King James had recently, and it involves basketball coaching legend, Mike Krzyzewski and the duo of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. "Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND!"

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Wishes Le Vaughn A Happy Birthday Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis

LeBron James Draws A Bevy Of Reactions Online For His Dream

The next tweet reads, "Then….. It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my ⏰ went off and I woke up. 😱😁" This ideal dream that LeBron James claims to remember so vividly is getting teased to no end. Some of the reactions are pure comedy, with one user writing, "it’s crazy goat i had damn near the same dream last night😭" Another adds, "That’s a crazy dream😂😂sometimes in my dream you me and snoop are just hanging out having a good time."

The Duke men's basketball X page even took the time to respond, and they seemed to be down. "Lakers/Duke exhibition game/concert next year in Cameron?👑😈" Overall, Bron could have very well had this dream as he does know and have connections will all three individuals. However, the trend of these nonsensical claims and epiphanies from him will always hold a special place in people's hearts due to it coming from someone like him.

Read More: Skepta Explains Why Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Is Hurting Hip-Hop

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...