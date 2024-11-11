LeBron James Gets Trolled Ruthlessly For Dream Involving Duke Basketball, Snoop Dogg, & Dr. Dre

If you follow LeBron, you know how often he says extremely egregious things.

Since becoming a face of the NBA, LeBron James, has always been under a lot of scrutiny. That's not really something that should blow your mind. However, we aren't necessarily talking about his career and performance on the court. Instead, we are referring to some of the things that comes out of his mouth. Whether it be interviews, press conferences, or on social media, the claims he has made are sometimes so blatantly ridiculous. For example, one of his more recent predictions he had surrounded the Migos. In 2010, LeBron James remembered when he first got to the Miami Heat and was bumping the former rap trio before people knew who they really were.

He claimed they were up next and that teammates were telling him to turn off their music in the locker room. Whether he just has poor recollection or loves to rile people up, James has always been teased for this behavior and had many rolling their eyes. More of the former is happening once again, according to AllHipHop, and it's all going down on X (Twitter). This time it's over an apparent dream that King James had recently, and it involves basketball coaching legend, Mike Krzyzewski and the duo of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. "Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND!"

LeBron James Draws A Bevy Of Reactions Online For His Dream

The next tweet reads, "Then….. It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my ⏰ went off and I woke up. 😱😁" This ideal dream that LeBron James claims to remember so vividly is getting teased to no end. Some of the reactions are pure comedy, with one user writing, "it’s crazy goat i had damn near the same dream last night😭" Another adds, "That’s a crazy dream😂😂sometimes in my dream you me and snoop are just hanging out having a good time."