LeBron James' Quiting Social Media After Sharing Post About "Negativity" Leaves Fans Blaming Bronny

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on TNT sideline reporter Taylor Rooks interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
LeBron James is tired of social media.

LeBron James announced that he's quitting social media for the "time being" in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. He had just shared a post from Rich Kleiman, in which the entrepreneur complained about negatively in the sports world while praising the rare sincerity of JJ Reddick and LeBron James' short-lived Mind the Game podcast.

"With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes," Kleiman wrote. "We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only click bait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be." After reposting the statement, James wrote: "And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care."

LeBron James Warms Up With Bronny

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) watches guard Bronny James (right) warm-up before the start of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Fans quickly brought up the nepotism accusations LeBron's son, Bronny, has faced online. One user in the replies joked: "The only reason you're even on the Lakers is because of your son. You're a complete nepotism signing. You weren't even good enough to make a college basketball roster." While more brought up the constant criticism of Bronny, others cited the NBA's recent dip in ratings and more possible reasons for LeBron to want to log off.

LeBron James Leaves Social Media

LeBron's departure from social media comes and the Lakers announced that Bronny will be competing on and off with the team's G-League affiliate. Check out LeBron James' full statement on leaving social media below.

