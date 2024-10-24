Tyler, The Creator Announces $5 “Chromakopia” Listening Party In L.A.

Tyler, the Creator will preview his new album at the Intuit Dome on October 27.

Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator announced his upcoming seventh studio album, Chromakopia. The project is expected to drop on October 28, and to give fans a taste of what's to come, he plans to host a listening event in L.A. next week. He took to Twitter/X today to share news of the exciting event, which will take place at the Intuit Dome on October 27.

"Los Angeles I'm playing my album in full for you at the Intuit Dome. I will not be performing, I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip-syncing to the new sounds. This event costs $5," the post reads. Tickets for the listening event go on sale this Friday (October 25).

Tyler, The Creator To Preview His New Album Chromakopia At The Intuit Dome On October 27

This is far from the only exciting news Tyler, the Creator fans have heard recently, however. Yesterday, the hitmaker also announced "Chromakopia: The World Tour." The 50+ date trek will kick off in February of next year with a performance in Saint Paul, MN. He'll then hit various cities across North America, Europe, and Oceania until next September, joined by Lil Yachty and Paris Texas at a majority of the dates.