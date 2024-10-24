Tyler, The Creator Announces $5 “Chromakopia” Listening Party In L.A.

Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator announced his upcoming seventh studio album, Chromakopia. The project is expected to drop on October 28, and to give fans a taste of what's to come, he plans to host a listening event in L.A. next week. He took to Twitter/X today to share news of the exciting event, which will take place at the Intuit Dome on October 27.
"Los Angeles I'm playing my album in full for you at the Intuit Dome. I will not be performing, I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip-syncing to the new sounds. This event costs $5," the post reads. Tickets for the listening event go on sale this Friday (October 25).
This is far from the only exciting news Tyler, the Creator fans have heard recently, however. Yesterday, the hitmaker also announced "Chromakopia: The World Tour." The 50+ date trek will kick off in February of next year with a performance in Saint Paul, MN. He'll then hit various cities across North America, Europe, and Oceania until next September, joined by Lil Yachty and Paris Texas at a majority of the dates.
Last week, Tyler, the Creator also unveiled the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which takes place in Los Angeles on November 16 and 17. He'll perform along with Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, André 3000, Faye Webster, Sampha, Sexyy Red, Denzel Curry, Doechii, Tommy Richman, Blood Orange, Earl Sweatshirt, Schoolboy Q, and many more. What do you think of Tyler, the Creator announcing a $5 listening event in Los Angeles for his upcoming album, Chromakopia? Will you be in attendance or not? Are you looking forward to hearing the album when it drops on October 28? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
